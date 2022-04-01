Grizzlies Finalized Injury Report Against The Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Tennessee on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their finalized injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies enter the contest as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the top seed in the west and best team in the NBA.

The Related stories on NBA basketball