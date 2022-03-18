Skip to main content
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday night, and for the night they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Hawks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies best player Ja Morant is on the injury report listed as questionable due to back soreness.  

The team comes into the evening in the middle of a four-game winning streak, and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 48-22 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17448463_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17195926_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets And Cavs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16186613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Status For Clippers-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What RJ Barrett Said About Tom Thibodeau

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Clip Of Kevin Durant Telling A Fan To Shut Up And Sit Down

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Waived A Former First-Round Pick

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago