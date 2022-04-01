Grizzlies Long Injury Report Against The Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Tennessee on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Steve Adams, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones are all doubtful.

Meanwhile, the team is already without superstar Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the top team in the west.

The Related stories on NBA basketball