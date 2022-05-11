Memphis Grizzlies Current Injury Report For Game 5

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Game 5 against the Golden State Warriros.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies will be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, which might mean that their playoff run could come to an end at home in Game 5.

Morant is their best player, and while they played well without him in the regular season, the playoffs are entirely different task.

The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriors, so even if the Grizzlies win at home in Game 5, they will have to play an elimination game in Golden State for Game 6.

The Grizzlies finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they were one of the best stories of the entire NBA season.

As for the Warriors, they are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

