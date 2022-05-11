Memphis Grizzlies Current Injury Report For Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday evening for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Grizzlies will be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, which might mean that their playoff run could come to an end at home in Game 5.
Morant is their best player, and while they played well without him in the regular season, the playoffs are entirely different task.
The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Warriors, so even if the Grizzlies win at home in Game 5, they will have to play an elimination game in Golden State for Game 6.
The Grizzlies finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, and they were one of the best stories of the entire NBA season.
As for the Warriors, they are in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.