Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Ja Morant has already been ruled out for the game, but key players Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. are listed as questionable.
The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.