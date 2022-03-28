Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Monday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Warriors can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Ja Morant has already been ruled out for the game, but key players Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. are listed as questionable.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are the third seed.

