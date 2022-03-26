Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Tennessee on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Bucks can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies will remain without their star point guard Ja Morant, who is out for an extended period with an ankle injury.

They come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 51-23 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

