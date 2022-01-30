Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Washington Wizards in Tennessee on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the team's PR account.

Kyle Anderson will be available for the game, while Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones and Ziaire Williams have all been ruled out.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference at 34-17 in the 51 games that they have played so far this season.

They are 18-9 in the 27 games that they have played at home, and currently 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Wizards, they are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference at 23-25 in the 48 games they've played.

