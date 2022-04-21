Skip to main content

Grizzlies Injury Report For Game 3

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves at Target Center, and for the game they have announced their injury report.     

The full injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves are tied up at 1-1 with the Timberwolves winning Game 1 and the Grizzlies taking Game 2.   

