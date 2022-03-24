Skip to main content
Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.    

The full injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 50-23 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall. 

Last season, they made their way through the play-in tournament as the eighth seed in the west. 

However, they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

