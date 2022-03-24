Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a very impressive 50-23 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 7-3 in their last ten games overall.

Last season, they made their way through the play-in tournament as the eighth seed in the west.

However, they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

