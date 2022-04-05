Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Jazz can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies enter the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-23 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

They lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season to the Jazz in five games.

