Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury report for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Texas to face off with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.  

The full injury report for the Grizzlies against the Spurs can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

The Grizzlies come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 53-23 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

