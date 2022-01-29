Grizzlies Injury Report Against The Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Utah Jazz in Tennessee on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report.

The full injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team's PR.

The Grizzlies come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference, and are 33-17 in 50 games so far this season.

Ironically, they are just one spot ahead of the Jazz, who are the fourth seed in the west.

The Jazz are 30-19 in 49 games on the season.

The two teams also played in the first round of the playoffs last season, and the Jazz won the series.

Both teams are headed in different directions right now, the Jazz are 2-8 in their last ten games, and the Grizzlies are 7-3 over that same span.

Related stories on NBA basketball