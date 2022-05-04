Grizzlies Final Injury Report Against Warriors For Game 2
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Grizzlies have finalized their injury report.
Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, who were both listed as questionable, have been upgraded to available.
Game 2 will have huge implications, because the Warriors won the first game and Games 3 and 4 are in Golden State.
Therefore, the Grizzlies will not want to go on the road to California in an 0-2 hole.
In Game 1, Draymond Green got ejected in the first half due to a flagrant 2 foul and the Warriros also trailed at halftime.
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors had a double-digit lead, but the Grizzlies rallied back and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but All-Star Ja Morant missed the shot.
The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games.
They had a chance for the sweep, but the Nuggets were able to win Game 4 and force a Game 5 (which the Warriros won).
The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, but the series was far from easy.
The Timberwolves had double-digit leads in multiple fourth quarters that the Grizzlies came back to win.
