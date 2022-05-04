Grizzlies Final Injury Report Against Warriors For Game 2

The Memphis Grizzlies have finalized their injury report for Game 2 against the Golden State Warriros on Tuesday evening.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

For the game, the Grizzlies have finalized their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Desmond Bane and Ziaire Williams, who were both listed as questionable, have been upgraded to available.

Game 2 will have huge implications, because the Warriors won the first game and Games 3 and 4 are in Golden State.

Therefore, the Grizzlies will not want to go on the road to California in an 0-2 hole.

In Game 1, Draymond Green got ejected in the first half due to a flagrant 2 foul and the Warriros also trailed at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors had a double-digit lead, but the Grizzlies rallied back and had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but All-Star Ja Morant missed the shot.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in the first-round in just five games.

They had a chance for the sweep, but the Nuggets were able to win Game 4 and force a Game 5 (which the Warriros won).

The Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round in six games, but the series was far from easy.

The Timberwolves had double-digit leads in multiple fourth quarters that the Grizzlies came back to win.

Related stories on NBA basketball