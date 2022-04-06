Grizzlies Finalized Injury Report For Game With Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening, and for the contest they have finalized their injury report.

Their final injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks for the night.

The two teams faced off in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, and the Jazz won the series in five games.

