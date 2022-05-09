Grizzlies Latest Injury Report Against The Warriors For Game 4

The Memphis Grizzlies have updated their injury report as of 1:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco once again to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.

The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors after the Grizzlies got blown out by 30-points in Game 3.

More importantly, All-Star point guard Ja Morant got injured during the game, and did not return.

As of 1:30 Eastern Time, the Grizzlies have released their injury report for Game 4 and Morant is listed as doubtful.

The Grizzlies played well without him during the regular season, but in the playoffs it won't be the same.

They will need their star guard if they want any chance of winning the series.

All three games of the series have been filled with drama and injuries, so Game 4 will be intriguing to watch.

The Warriors are a veteran led team that has won three NBA Championships in the last seven seasons, while the Grizzlies just broke out as one of the elite teams in the NBA this year (they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference).

