Grizzlies Latest Injury Report Against The Warriors For Game 4
The Memphis Grizzlies will be in San Francisco once again to take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday night for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Warriors after the Grizzlies got blown out by 30-points in Game 3.
More importantly, All-Star point guard Ja Morant got injured during the game, and did not return.
As of 1:30 Eastern Time, the Grizzlies have released their injury report for Game 4 and Morant is listed as doubtful.
The Grizzlies played well without him during the regular season, but in the playoffs it won't be the same.
They will need their star guard if they want any chance of winning the series.
All three games of the series have been filled with drama and injuries, so Game 4 will be intriguing to watch.
The Warriors are a veteran led team that has won three NBA Championships in the last seven seasons, while the Grizzlies just broke out as one of the elite teams in the NBA this year (they finished the season as the second seed in the Western Conference).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
- DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.