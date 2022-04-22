Game 3 Injury Reports For Heat And Hawks

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Game 3 on Friday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The Heat won the first two games commandingly and have a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night on the road.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.

Clint Capela and Lou Williams have been ruled out for the Hawks, while the Heat have four different players (including Bam Adebayo) listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat finished their season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks finished as the ninth seed, but won their two games in the play-in tournament to lock in the eighth and final playoff seed in the east.

Last season, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat lost in the first-round last year.

They both lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2020, the Heat made the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jimmy Butler is in his third season in Miami, and every year they have made the NBA Playoffs, so he has been a big part of their recent success after singing there in the summer of 2019.

Related stories on NBA basketball