Skip to main content

Game 3 Injury Reports For Heat And Hawks

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Game 3 on Friday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Georgia. 

The Heat won the first two games commandingly and have a 2-0 lead heading into Friday night on the road. 

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

Clint Capela and Lou Williams have been ruled out for the Hawks, while the Heat have four different players (including Bam Adebayo) listed as questionable. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat finished their season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks finished as the ninth seed, but won their two games in the play-in tournament to lock in the eighth and final playoff seed in the east. 

Last season, they made the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat lost in the first-round last year.

They both lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

In 2020, the Heat made the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Jimmy Butler is in his third season in Miami, and every year they have made the NBA Playoffs, so he has been a big part of their recent success after singing there in the summer of 2019. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17637140_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Heat And Hawks

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16386203_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Bucks And Bulls

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17636600_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3 Injury Reports For Suns And Pelicans

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18117830_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew and Brett Siegel57 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17846656_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Quote After The Grizzlies Beat The Timberwolves In Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16419259_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury News About Khris Middleton For Bulls-Bucks Series

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18041556_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted After The Jazz Lost To The Mavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18128972_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Ja Morant's Very Viral Tweet After The Grizzlies Won Game 3

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago