Heat And Hawks Injury Reports For Game 4

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports for Game 4 on Sunday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening in Georgia at State Farm Arena.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).

NBA's official injury report

Several key players on the injury reports including Clint Capela, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

All three could sway the game by their individual impact alone.

The Heat lead the series 2-1, so Sunday can either be the dagger (Game 5 is in Miami) or the Hawks can tie it up at 2-2 and turn it into a three-game series.

Last season, the Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2020, the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in just five games.

Jimmy Butler is in his third season with the franchise, and they have been to the postseason every season that he has been there.

