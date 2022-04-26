Heat And Hawks Injury Reports For Game 5
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida.
For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Heat have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, and with a win they can close out the Hawks in just five games.
The Hawks do have a legitimate chance to grab a game on the road and save their season, because both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have been ruled out for the contest on Tuesday.
They are two of the three best players on the team, and Butler is undoubtedly the team's star player.
A loss for the Heat would result in the series going to a sixth game back at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.
Last season, the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Heat got swept in the first-round.
Both teams lost at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who ultimately won the 2021 NBA Championship.
More on the Miami Heat can be read here.
More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.