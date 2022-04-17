Skip to main content

Final Injury Reports And Starters For Heat And Hawks

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports for Game 1.

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat are facing off in Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon in Florida.

For the game, the teams have announced their starters and final injury reports.

4E3CC968-824E-40C6-90A3-1B713A4EDE4A

The Hawks are the eighth seed, while the Heat are the first seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 


USATSI_16243198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Heat And Hawks

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16216963_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: John Collins Official Status For Hawks-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Nets At Celtics Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17829728_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Bulls At Bucks Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_18046908_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How To Watch Hawks At Heat Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17991134_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch Pelicans At Suns Game 1 On Sunday

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics Game 1 Injury Report

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17505699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Hawks And Heat's Latest Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew11 hours ago