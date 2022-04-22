Skip to main content

Hawks And Heat's Final Game 3 Injury Reports

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports for Game 3 on Friday evening in Georgia.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena for Game 3 of their first-round series, and the two teams have finalized their injury reports for the contest.        

The Heat had several players including Bam Adebayo listed as questionable. 

Adebayo will play in the game (as well as everyone who was on the injury report), which is huge for the Heat, because he is their best big-man and a major factor in how they play. 

The Heat have a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, and have won both games by double digits. 

In Game 1 , they blew the Hawks out right from the start, while in Game 2 the contest was much closer. 

Last season, the Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat got swept in the first-round. 

Both teams lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the NBA Championship in 2021. 

Jimmy Butler scored 45 points in Game 2, and he has had the Heat in the playoffs all three seasons that he has been with the franchise (he signed with them in the summer of 2019). 

In 2020, they made the NBA Finals, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

