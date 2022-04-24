Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports For Game 4

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports for Game 4 on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home in Florida, and then losing a nail-biter in Atlanta on Friday night.

For Game 4, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The final updates were relayed by Underdog NBA.

The game is a pivotal one, because the Hawks can either tie up the series at 2-2, or the Heat can take a commanding lead of 3-1 back with them to Florida for Game 5.

The Heat lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season after making the NBA Finals in 2020.

As for the Hawks, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams lost to the Milwaukee Bucks who won the NBA Championship in 2021.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here.

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball