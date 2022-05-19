Most Recent Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

Big Update To Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics
UPDATE: Al Horford is available for the game.
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time.
Al Horford, who had been listed as doubtful (and missed last game) due to health and safety protocols, has been upgraded to questionable.
Meanwhile, Marcus Smart remains listed as probable.
As for the Heat, Max Strus and Gave Vincent remain questionable, while Kyle Lowry is still ruled out.
The two teams played Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Florida, and the Celtics were a totally different team in the second half than they were in the first half.
They led at halftime, but fell apart in the third quarter, and never recovered.
Therefore, the Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series, so the Celtics will want to pick up a win on the evening to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
