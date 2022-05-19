Skip to main content

Big Update To Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics and have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

UPDATE: Al Horford is available for the game.  

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 2:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Al Horford, who had been listed as doubtful (and missed last game) due to health and safety protocols, has been upgraded to questionable.  

Meanwhile, Marcus Smart remains listed as probable.  

As for the Heat, Max Strus and Gave Vincent remain questionable, while Kyle Lowry is still ruled out.

The two teams played Game 1 of the series on Tuesday night in Florida, and the Celtics were a totally different team in the second half than they were in the first half. 

They led at halftime, but fell apart in the third quarter, and never recovered. 

Therefore, the Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series, so the Celtics will want to pick up a win on the evening to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Most Recent Game 2 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Did LaVar Ball Just Reveal Where Zach LaVine Will Sign In Free Agency?

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18298025_168388303_lowres
News

What Warriors' Game 1 Victory Against Dallas Means For Rest Of Western Conference Finals

By Brett Siegel6 minutes ago
USATSI_18285938_168388303_lowres
News

Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler Lives For These Moments

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_5346972_168388303_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Rips Shaq On TNT

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16017995_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Latest Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18299630_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Luka Doncic Speaks On Shoulder Injury After Game 1

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17692547_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Key Player Added To Celtics Injury Report For Game 2

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago