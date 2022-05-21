Heat And Celtics Injury Reports For Game 3

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 3.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will be back in action on Saturday evening in Boston when they play Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The good news for the Celtics is that Marcus Smart and Al Horford are no longer on the report.

Smart (foot) and Horford (health and safety protocols) missed Game 1, but they both returned for Game 2.

As for the Heat, Kyle Lowry had been listed as out for the first two games, but he is now listed as questionable, which is a huge step in the right direction.

The Celtics lost the first game to the Heat in Florida, but then roared back for a 25-point win in Game 2 on the road to get the series tied up at 1-1.

They now have all of the momentum heading back to Boston for Games 3 and 4 on their home court.

