LATEST INJURY REPORTS FOR HEAT AND CELTICS

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics on Sunday night for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 9:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

P.J. Tucker, Gave Vincent, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are all listed as questionable for the contest.

The only player that has been ruled out so far is Sam Hauser.

The series has been filled with many players on the injury reports for each game.

For instance, Herro has missed each of the last three games.

The series has been a total back and forth as the Heat had a 2-1 lead, and then the Celtics had a 3-2 lead.

Now, the series is tied up at 3-3 after the Heat won Game 6 on the road on Friday night.

The winner of the series will head off to San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

