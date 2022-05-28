Skip to main content

Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups For Game 6 Heat-Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury report for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.  

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat trail the Celtics 3-2, so they can be eliminated if they lose the contest. 

If they win, they will force a Game 7 back in Florida, and the series will be decided in that game. 

As for the Celtics, they can get a win on their home court and advance to the NBA Finals.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James).

Whoever ultimately wins the series will face off with the Golden State Warriros for the NBA Championship. 

The Warriors ended their series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday evening in San Francisco to advance to their sixth Finals in eight years. 

  On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals.
