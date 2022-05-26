Final Injury Reports And Starters For Celtics And Heat In Game 5

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night in Florida.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals is taking place in Florida on Wednesday night between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and injury reports.

Heat's injury report: "#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 vs the Celtics. Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play."

Celtics' injury report: "#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart - AVAILABLE Robert Williams - AVAILABLE"

The two teams starting lineups are relayed by Underdog NBA.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2, so the winner of Game 5 will have a 3-2 advantage heading into Boston, Massachusetts, for Game 6.

The winner of the series will move on to the NBA Finals to face off with either the Golden State Warriors or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance at winning the NBA Championship.

