Most Recent Injury Reports For Celtics-Heat Game 1

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat are coming off beating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, and the series ended on Thursday night, so they have been waiting for nearly a week to play against the Celtics. 

The Celtics were in a series that went seven games with the Milwaukee Bucks, which ended on Sunday afternoon in Boston.  

This is a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals that took place in the bubble in Disney World. 

The Heat ended up winning that series, but they lost in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James.  

This season, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the first seed in the east. 

Therefore, the Heat have the home-court advantage for the series. 

