LATEST: Game 2 Injury Reports For Celtics And Heat

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will once again be facing off in Florida on Thursday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Heat crushed the Celtics in the first game, so they have a 1-0 lead in the series going into the night.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 11:30 Eastern Time.  

The Heat will remain without Kyle Lowry, which is a big loss for them considering he is a six-time NBA All-Star, and an NBA Champion (2019 with the Toronto Raptors). 

As for the Celtics, they will be without Derrick White and Sam Hauser. 

Marcus Smart and Al Horford did not play last game, and Smart is probable while Horford is doubtful. 

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won that series to advance to the NBA Finals in the NBA's bubble in Orlando at Disney World

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA Title. 

Game 2 Injury Reports For Celtics And Heat

