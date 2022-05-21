Skip to main content

Current Game 3 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have listed Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent all as questionable for the contest.  

For the Heat, Lowry being listed as questionable is a good sign because he has missed the two games of the series due to a hamstring injury. 

The six-time NBA All-Star got injured in the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he has missed several games in each round (they also played the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round).

So far, the injury has not caused the Heat any trouble, but as the playoffs progress they will need their star point guard to be available. 

All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has been arguably the best player in the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs, so right now he has been carrying the Heat. 

