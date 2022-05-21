Current Game 3 Injury Reports For Heat And Celtics
The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 3 Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, and for the game the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 8:30 Eastern Time.
The Heat have listed Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent all as questionable for the contest.
For the Heat, Lowry being listed as questionable is a good sign because he has missed the two games of the series due to a hamstring injury.
The six-time NBA All-Star got injured in the first-round against the Atlanta Hawks, and he has missed several games in each round (they also played the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round).
So far, the injury has not caused the Heat any trouble, but as the playoffs progress they will need their star point guard to be available.
All-Star shooting guard Jimmy Butler has been arguably the best player in the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs, so right now he has been carrying the Heat.
