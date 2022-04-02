Heat And Bulls Injury Reports

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Miami Heat in Illinois on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their injury reports.

The injury reports for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

The Bulls enter the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-32 record in 77 games.

Meanwhile, the Heat come into the night as the first seed in the east with a 49-28 record in 77 games.

