Heat's Final Injury Report Against The Nets

The Miami Heat are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game they have updated their final injury report.

The final updates can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin have all been upgraded to available for Saturday's contest.

The Heat come into the game as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are the eighth seed in the east.

The Related stories on NBA basketball