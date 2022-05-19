Skip to main content

Heat's Injury Report For Game 2

The Miami Heat have announced their injury report for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics once again on Thursday night for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.  

The Heat have a 1-0 lead in the series after they won Game 1 against the Celtics on Tuesday night by a score of 118-107.  

For Game 2, the Heat have announced their injury report, which has three players on it. 

NBA's official injury report 

Max Strus and Gabe Vincent have both been listed as questionable, while Kyle Lowry has been ruled out. 

Lowry missed Game 1 due to the hamstring injury, and has also missed several games in the playoffs in the first two rounds due to the injury.  

The Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round (five games), and then they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the second-round (six games). 

They have been off since Friday night, so they have had four full days of rest to get ready for this series. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics wrapped up their second-round series on Sunday afternoon in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

