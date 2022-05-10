Heat's Injury Report For Game 5

The Miami Heat have announced their injury report for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night in Florida, and for the game the Heat have announced their injury report.

The Heat have an astonishing seven players on the injury report, and two of them include Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro.

All seven of the players on the injury report are listed as questionable for the contest.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the 76ers won both games in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Neither team has won a game on the road, and Game 6 will be in Philadelphia and if there is a Game 7 it will be back in Florida.

The Heat finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers were the third seed.

The winner of the series will face the winner of the second-round playoff series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

