Heat's Long Injury Report For Game 6

The Miami Heat have announced their injury report for Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are going to be in Pennsylvania for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Heat after they crushed the 76res in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Neither team has won a game on the road in the series, so it is setting up for a potential Game 7 in Florida.

For Game 6 on Thursday, the Heat have announced their injury report.

Everyone on the injury report is listed as questionable except for Kyle Lowry, who has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

He had gotten injured in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.

He also played in Game 4, but missed Game 5 once again due to the hamstring injury.

The winner of the series will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face either the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks.

That series is currently tied up at 2-2.

