Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against 76ers

The Miami Heat have finalized their injury report for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

The Miami Heat are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.

For the game, they have finalized their injury report, which had a lot of players on it.

NBA's official injury report

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Games 1 and 2 Florida (both by double-digits).

They have been dominant so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, because they also beat the Atlanta Hawks in just five games in the first-round.

The only game that they have lost (they are 6-1) was Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, and they still only lost by one-point.

The 76ers are in desperate need of a win, because if they lose on Friday they will be in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from such a deficit.

Essentially their season is on the line in Game 3.

