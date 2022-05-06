Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against 76ers
The Miami Heat are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.
For the game, they have finalized their injury report, which had a lot of players on it.
The final updates are relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Games 1 and 2 Florida (both by double-digits).
They have been dominant so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, because they also beat the Atlanta Hawks in just five games in the first-round.
The only game that they have lost (they are 6-1) was Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, and they still only lost by one-point.
The 76ers are in desperate need of a win, because if they lose on Friday they will be in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from such a deficit.
Essentially their season is on the line in Game 3.
