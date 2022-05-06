Skip to main content

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against 76ers

The Miami Heat have finalized their injury report for Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

The Miami Heat are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.  

For the game, they have finalized their injury report, which had a lot of players on it.

NBA's official injury report 

The final updates are relayed by Underdog NBA.  

The Heat have a 2-0 lead in the series after winning Games 1 and 2 Florida (both by double-digits).  

They have been dominant so far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, because they also beat the Atlanta Hawks in just five games in the first-round.  

The only game that they have lost (they are 6-1) was Game 3 in Atlanta against the Hawks, and they still only lost by one-point.  

The 76ers are in desperate need of a win, because if they lose on Friday they will be in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from such a deficit. 

Essentially their season is on the line in Game 3. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

