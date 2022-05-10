Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 5

The Miami Heat have finalized their injury report for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida, and they had seven different players on their injury report for the game.

They have now finalized their injury report for the game.

Out of the seven players that were on the report, the only player that is not playing in the game is Kyle Lowry.

Lowry got injured in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers.

After playing the last two games, he will miss Game 5.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the 76ers won both games over the weekend at home.

Whoever wins the series will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

