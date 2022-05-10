Skip to main content

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 5

The Miami Heat have finalized their injury report for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida, and they had seven different players on their injury report for the game. 

They have now finalized their injury report for the game. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Out of the seven players that were on the report, the only player that is not playing in the game is Kyle Lowry.

Lowry got injured in Game 3 of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and did not return until Game 3 against the 76ers. 

After playing the last two games, he will miss Game 5.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the 76ers won both games over the weekend at home.

Whoever wins the series will face off with the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

The Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2020, but lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18237032_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18239276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17944636_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_16377093_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18106967_168388303_lowres
News

Heat's Starting Lineup Against The 76ers For Game 5

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_18178113_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury News About Ja Morant's Status For The Playoffs

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18191693_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18147973_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Final Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18237800_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Grizzlies-Warriors Game 4 On Monday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago