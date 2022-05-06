Miami Heat's Latest Injury Report For Game 3
The Miami Heat are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.
The Heat currently have a 2-0 lead in the series, so all of the pressure is on Philadelphia to avoid an 0-3 hole.
For the game, the Heat have updated their injury report as of 11:30 Eastern Time.
So far, the Heat have been dominant in the playoffs going 6-1 in their first seven games.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round in just five games (the only game they lost was by just one-point), and have won both of their games the 76ers by double-digits.
After getting swept in the first-round of the playoffs last season by the Milwaukee Bucks, they did a very good job of rebounding and finishing the 2022 regular season as the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The winner of this series will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
