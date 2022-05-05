Skip to main content

Heat's Current Injury Report For Game 3

The Miami Heat will be in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening.

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening in Pennsylvania, and the Heat currently have a 2-0 lead in the series. 

For Game 3, the Heat have released their initial injury report. 

The Heat have total control of the series as neither of the first two games in Florida have been relatively close.   

The 76ers have been playing without All-Star Joel Embiid, and all of the pressure is on them in Game 3 to avoid the dreaded 0-3 hole. 

The Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks last season, but rebounded in a huge way this year when they finished the regular season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first-round, and the only game that they lost was by just one-point.

Essentially, they have dominated in the majority of the playoff games that they have played in so far this season. 

