Bucks And Celtics Final Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their final injury reports for Thursday's contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Wisconsin on Thursday night, and for the contest the two teams have announced their finalized their injury reports.  

The injury report for the two teams can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

NBA's official injury report

The update can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

