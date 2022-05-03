Bucks And Celtics Current Injury Reports For Game 2

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Celtics have listed Marcus Smart as questionable for the game, while the Bucks will be without George Hill and Khris Middleton.

The Bucks have a 1-0 lead in the series heading into the second game after winning 101-89 on the road in the first game.

Last season, the Bucks won the NBA Championship, and this year they finished the season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games in the first-round, and several of the games were blowouts.

Even more impressive, they have done all of this while being without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round.

As for the Celtics, they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round, so they came into the series on a roll.

Therefore, that's why it was even more surprising to see the Bucks dominate the in the second half of Game 1.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been to the Eastern Conference Finals several times, but they have yet to make a run to the NBA Finals.

