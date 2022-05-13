Bucks And Celtics Initial Injury Reports For Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have announced their injury reports for Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their initial injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Bucks, so if they win the game on Thursday they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90 on Wednesday evening to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Therefore, the Bucks or Celtics will be playing the Heat in the next round for a chance at the NBA Finals.

The two teams are very evenly matched, because they are led by superstars but also two of the most elite defensive teams in the entire league.

The Celtics lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, while the Bucks won the NBA Championship.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics are the second seed in the east.

If there is a Game 7, it will be played in Boston on the home court of the Celtics.

Related stories on NBA basketball