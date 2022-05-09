Updated Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 4 on Monday night in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night in Wisconsin, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Bucks added Serge Ibaka as ruled out, while the Celtics added Robert Williams III as ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

The last game of the series (Game 3 on Saturday afternoon) was the closest one yet.

The first two games in Boston had been blowouts for each team, while Saturday was a 103-101 win for the Bucks that came down to the buzzer.

In fact, the Celtics actually had a chance to tie up the game and send it to overtime, but Al Horford's tip in shot at the buzzer was a split second too late.

Therefore, the Bucks can take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Monday.

For the Celtics, they can tie up the series at 2-2 with a win, which would make it a best of three series the rest of the way.

