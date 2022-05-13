Final Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks In Game 6

Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups For Celtics And Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.
The Bucks remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will also be without their best rim protector in Robert Williams III.
As for the starting lineups, they are relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on the night will send them to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.
A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in Boston.
The Celtics won the last game that they played on the road against the Bucks (Game 4), so there is definitely a chance that they can save their season on the evening.
The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games last season.
- GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.