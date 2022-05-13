Final Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks In Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 6 on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will also be without their best rim protector in Robert Williams III.

As for the starting lineups, they are relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on the night will send them to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.

A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in Boston.

The Celtics won the last game that they played on the road against the Bucks (Game 4), so there is definitely a chance that they can save their season on the evening.

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games last season.

