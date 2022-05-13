Skip to main content

Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups For Celtics And Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 6 on Friday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night in Wisconsin, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports and announced their starting lineups. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics will also be without their best rim protector in Robert Williams III. 

As for the starting lineups, they are relayed by Underdog NBA.  

The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on the night will send them to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat. 

A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in Boston. 

The Celtics won the last game that they played on the road against the Bucks (Game 4), so there is definitely a chance that they can save their season on the evening. 

The Bucks are the defending NBA Champions after they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games last season. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18247796_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Celtics And Bucks In Game 6

By Ben Stinar13 seconds ago
Kelly Krauskopf and the Pacers
Draft

See Who Will Represent the Indiana Pacers At the NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness2 minutes ago
USATSI_18255512_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Heat-76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Series

By Brett Siegel15 minutes ago
USATSI_17375756_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jayson Tatum's Injury Status For Game 6

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18256095_168388303_lowres
News

3 Things We Learned From Suns-Mavericks Game 6 On Tuesday

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_17998224_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: 76ers' Danny Green Suffers Major Knee Injury

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Shocking News About Kyrie Irving On Friday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18237759_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Latest Injury Reports For Game 6

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17983093_168388303_lowres
Rumors

What's Next For James Harden, 76ers Entering The Offseason

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago