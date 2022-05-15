Skip to main content

Bucks-Celtics FINAL INJURY REPORTS For Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon. 

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Bucks will remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics are still without Sam Hauser.     

Robert Williams III had been on the injury report as questionable due to a left knee injury, but has been upgraded to available for the game.

The winner of the game will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.  

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, so they have been waiting for the winner of this season.  

The series between the Celtics and Bucks has been phenomenal as each team has won multiple games on the road, so no team has had the true home-court advantage. 

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage over either team in the next round. 

  • JAYSON TATUM MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 on Friday night in Wisconsin, which now forces a Game 7 on Sunday. After the big win, All-Star forward Jayson Tatum met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17643850_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks-Celtics Final Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17694601_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Bold Quote Before Game 7

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17463935_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18263592_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Current Injury Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks And Celtics Latest Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18264338_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Bucks at Celtics Game 7 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18256219_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Mavericks at Suns Game 7 on Sunday

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18028310_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Mavs Game 7 Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18264889_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Dillon Brooks Flagrant Foul On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago