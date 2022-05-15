Bucks-Celtics Final Injury Reports For Game 7

The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks will remain without Khris Middleton, while the Celtics are still without Sam Hauser.

Robert Williams III had been on the injury report as questionable due to a left knee injury, but has been upgraded to available for the game.

The winner of the game will move on to the Eastern Conference Finals to face off with the Miami Heat.

The Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series, so they have been waiting for the winner of this season.

The series between the Celtics and Bucks has been phenomenal as each team has won multiple games on the road, so no team has had the true home-court advantage.

The Heat are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, so they will have home-court advantage over either team in the next round.

