Bucks And Celtics Injury Reports For Game 5
The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are facing off in Boston for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Wednesday evening.
For the game, the teams have released their initial injury reports.
The series has been one of the best matchups in the entire NBA Playoffs so far this year.
The two teams are led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo, while they are also both elite defensive teams.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after the Bucks and Celtics split the last two games in Wisconsin over the weekend.
Both teams have won one game on the road and won one game at home.
The winner of the series will play either the Miami Heat or Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics are coming off losing in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, while the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship against the Phoenix Suns in six games last season.
