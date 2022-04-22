Game 3 Injury Reports For Bucks And Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports for Friday night's Game 3 in Chicago.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Illinois at the United Center on Friday evening for Game 3 of their first-round series.

The Bucks won the first game, while the Bulls took Game 2.

Therefore, the series is tied up at 1-1 heading into Friday night's game.

For the contest, the two teams have updated their injury reports as 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

The Bucks will be without star guard Khris Middleton, which is a significant blow to the team's lineup.

He is widely regarded as their second best player behind 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season against the Phoenix Suns (in six games), and finished this year as the third seed in the east.

As for the Bulls, they were the sixth seed in the east, but this is also their first time making the playoffs as a franchise since the 2016-17 season when they had Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo as the team's three stars.

Zach LaVine is in the middle of his first playoff series as a pro.

Game 3 will be a huge one for the Bulls, because they will not want to head into Game 4 with the Bucks having a chance to make the series 3-1 and close them out in in Milwaukee for Game 5.

