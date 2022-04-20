Bucks And Bulls Latest Injury Reports For Game 2
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 2.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are facing off once again in Wisconsin for Game 2 on Wednesday evening.
For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.
The Bucks have a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 on Sunday evening.
The following two games (after Wednesday) will be played at the United Center in Chicago.
