Bucks And Cavs Final Injury Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio on Sunday afternoon, and for the contest both teams have announced their final injury reports.

The full injury report both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

The Bucks (50-31) are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs (43-38) are the eighth seed in the east.

The Related stories on NBA basketball