Bucks And Timberwolves Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves have announced their injury reports for Saturday.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves are facing off in Minnesota on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury reports.
The full injury report for both squads can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 44-26 record in the 70 games that they have played in so far this season.
As for the Timberwolves, they are on a three-game winning streak, and 9-1 in their last ten games overall.
They are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
