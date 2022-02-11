Bucks Injury Report Against The Suns

Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report For Finals Rematch Against The Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Arizona to take on the Phoenix Suns.

Update: Grayson Allen is available.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are in Arizona to face off on Thursday night in a matchup between two of the best teams in the entire NBA.  

The Bucks come into the game as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in the 56 games that they have played. 

They have won four games in a row, and are 8-2 in their last ten games. 

As for the Suns, they currently have the best record in the entire NBA and the top seed in the Western Conference at 44-10 in 54 games. 

The injury report for the Bucks against the Suns can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

George Hill and Brook Lopez have been ruled out for the game, while Grayson Allen is probable.   

The two teams faced off in the NBA Finals last year, and the Bucks won in six games to win the NBA Championship. 

